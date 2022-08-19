Wall Street Analyst Initiated WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. What else is Wall St. saying

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] closed the trading session at $42.46 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.40, while the highest price level was $43.04. The company report on August 8, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrial Conference.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Girardi, Sr. Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat and host private investor meetings at the 2022 Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The fireside chat will take place at 11 a.m. EDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.97 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 2583155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $49.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.98, while it was recorded at 43.00 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 47.30%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,147 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,731,119, which is approximately -2.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,680,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.86 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $579.2 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 24,232,024 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 29,931,046 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 161,254,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,418,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,603,523 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,434 shares during the same period.