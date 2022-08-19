Wall Street Analyst Initiated SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. What else is Wall St. saying

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock rose by 22.73%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.38. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 173.95 million shares outstanding and 84.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 2541914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 48.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 26.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 38.10% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,872,042, which is approximately 16.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.18 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $120.02 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 9,299,154 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 6,131,341 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 48,320,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,751,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,660 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,989,689 shares during the same period.