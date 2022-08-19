VTEX [VTEX] fell -63.99% so far this year. What now?

VTEX [NYSE: VTEX] price plunged by -3.50 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on August 11, 2022 that VTEX Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GMV and total revenue YoY growth reached 27.6% and 25.4%, respectively.

Gross profit increases 37.8% YoY, representing a margin expansion of 600 bps YoY.

A sum of 4908354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 347.59K shares. VTEX shares reached a high of $4.28 and dropped to a low of $3.77 until finishing in the latest session at $3.86.

The one-year VTEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.86. The average equity rating for VTEX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VTEX [VTEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTEX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VTEX shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for VTEX stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTEX stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VTEX shares from 26 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VTEX is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

VTEX Stock Performance Analysis:

VTEX [VTEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, VTEX shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for VTEX [VTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VTEX Fundamentals:

VTEX’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

VTEX [VTEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $298 million, or 73.70% of VTEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTEX stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 19,875,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.71% of the total institutional ownership; DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., holding 12,181,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.02 million in VTEX stocks shares; and DYNAMO ADMINISTRACAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., currently with $46.45 million in VTEX stock with ownership of nearly 59.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in VTEX [NYSE:VTEX] by around 11,962,015 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,709,481 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 62,477,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,148,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTEX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,307 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,635,451 shares during the same period.