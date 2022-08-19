Traeger Inc. [COOK] Revenue clocked in at $760.90 million, down -70.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Traeger Inc. [NYSE: COOK] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Traeger Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Updates Outlook for Full Year 2022.

Traeger Inc. represents 117.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $468.18 million with the latest information. COOK stock price has been found in the range of $3.35 to $3.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, COOK reached a trading volume of 4720935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Traeger Inc. [COOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOK shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Traeger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $7 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Traeger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $4, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on COOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for COOK stock

Traeger Inc. [COOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, COOK shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Traeger Inc. [COOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc. [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.70 and a Gross Margin at +34.29. Traeger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.18.

Traeger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Traeger Inc. go to 12.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Traeger Inc. [COOK]

There are presently around $185 million, or 91.50% of COOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COOK stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,693,075, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,103,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.21 million in COOK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.33 million in COOK stock with ownership of nearly -4.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Traeger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Traeger Inc. [NYSE:COOK] by around 8,200,022 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,428,244 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 28,258,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,886,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COOK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,935 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,813,388 shares during the same period.