The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Stock trading around $281.62 per share: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $281.62. The company report on August 18, 2022 that The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Excellent Fiscal 2022 Results.

Full Year Net Sales Increased 9% and Diluted EPS Decreased to $6.55 from $7.79.

Organic Net Sales1 Grew 8% and Adjusted Diluted EPS Increased 12% in Constant Currency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2447769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for EL stock reached $98.80 billion, with 359.20 million shares outstanding and 229.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 2447769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $304.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $355 to $374, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EL shares from 410 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 89.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.06, while it was recorded at 277.20 for the last single week of trading, and 290.25 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +76.51. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.71. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $46,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 11.76%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $58,085 million, or 91.40% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,920,950, which is approximately 0.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,277,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in EL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -1.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,902,674 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 11,429,316 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 179,920,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,252,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,349 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 1,284,894 shares during the same period.