Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell -26.59% so far this year. What now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] traded at a low on 08/18/22, posting a -1.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $130.47. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Rollerdrome Now Available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Become the next Rollerdrome champion in a thrilling shooter-skater dripping with retro-future inspired style.

Private Division and Roll7 announced today that Rollerdrome, an all-new, wildly imaginative third-person shooter-skater, is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and on PC via Steam. This new IP comes from Roll7, the creators of OlliOlli World, one of this year’s highest rated games.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2721510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $21.31 billion, with 136.50 million shares outstanding and 103.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 2721510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $165.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $141 to $130, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 222.47.

How has TTWO stock performed recently?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.10, while it was recorded at 130.12 for the last single week of trading, and 147.36 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 29.86%.

Insider trade positions for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $21,717 million, or 75.30% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,576,396, which is approximately -83.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,337,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.49 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,019,676 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 962,313,100 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 813,880,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,452,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,946,427 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 244,516,308 shares during the same period.