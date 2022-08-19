T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Stock trading around $146.86 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] jumped around 1.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $146.86 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that T-Mobile 5G Swings into Yankee Stadium.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With in-stadium 5G upgrades, the Un-carrier now delivers average speeds up to 10 times faster than before, with more upgrades to come.

Hooome ruuun! Summer is in full swing with long days, hot weather and lots and lots of baseball. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network is now offering enhancements in New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. The Un-carrier worked with the New York Yankees to bring 5G into the world-famous ballpark, giving T-Mobile customers with 5G devices average speeds up to 10 times faster than before, with even more 5G upgrades to come.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock is now 26.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $147.40 and lowest of $144.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.68, which means current price is +44.68% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3173427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 105.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.24, while it was recorded at 146.44 for the last single week of trading, and 125.72 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 59.04%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $83,130 million, or 42.40% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.84 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 578 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,563,216 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 56,906,593 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 460,577,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,047,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,646,104 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,262 shares during the same period.