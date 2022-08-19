Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell -18.78% so far this year. What now?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $92.82 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.243, while the highest price level was $94.44. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 6, 2022.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,669 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 311 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.78 percent and weekly performance of 7.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 3822070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $95.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $145 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 130 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.73.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.44, while it was recorded at 90.78 for the last single week of trading, and 94.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 34.73%.

There are presently around $28,908 million, or 90.70% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49,657,768, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,566,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.56 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 32,179,555 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 27,220,947 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 252,041,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,442,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,590,019 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,434,174 shares during the same period.