Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently -18.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.00%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Rite Aid and WellSpan Health Join Forces to Support Central Pennsylvania.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The collaboration aims to improve health outcomes for communities within footprint.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and WellSpan Health, an integrated health system serving central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, today announced they have established a partnership to improve health outcomes for WellSpan’s patient population.

Over the last 12 months, RAD stock dropped by -44.99%. The one-year Rite Aid Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -55.82. The average equity rating for RAD stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $456.44 million, with 54.35 million shares outstanding and 53.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, RAD stock reached a trading volume of 4801304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

RAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.00. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rite Aid Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RAD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $288 million, or 67.60% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,604,515, which is approximately -6.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,794,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.52 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $24.17 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 6,527,465 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,152,673 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 16,872,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,552,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,572,675 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,471,781 shares during the same period.