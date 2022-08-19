Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] moved up 14.63: Why It’s Important

Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ: PXLW] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 14.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Pixelworks Announces Strategic Investment in Shanghai Subsidiary.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that it entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with a group of private equity investors based in China (“Purchasers”) for a portion of the Company’s equity interest in its majority owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“PWSH”). Collectively, the Purchasers have agreed to pay amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $12.9 million USD in exchange for a minority equity interest of 2.73% in PWSH. The purchase price values PWSH at RMB 3.2 billion or approximately $471.5 million USD. Following the closing of the transaction, which is expected in September of 2022, Pixelworks will continue to hold an 80.87% equity interest in its PWSH subsidiary.

President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis, commented, “As demonstrated by this transaction representing nearly 2x the valuation of the previous investment round in August 2021, there is significant interest in both our visual processing technology and the growing market opportunity for our PWSH subsidiary. We believe this strategic investment by established private equity investors in China will serve to further support PWSH’s momentum with an expanding number of mobile OEM customers and ecosystem partners in Asia.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4059062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pixelworks Inc. stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for PXLW stock reached $127.51 million, with 54.12 million shares outstanding and 49.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 229.55K shares, PXLW reached a trading volume of 4059062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXLW shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Pixelworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Pixelworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pixelworks Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62.

How has PXLW stock performed recently?

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, PXLW shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.77 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Pixelworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.19.

Pixelworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pixelworks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]

There are presently around $36 million, or 31.40% of PXLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXLW stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,415,070, which is approximately 1.657% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,132,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.01 million in PXLW stocks shares; and VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2.24 million in PXLW stock with ownership of nearly 4.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pixelworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ:PXLW] by around 1,042,496 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,337,115 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,988,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,367,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXLW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,270 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 498,663 shares during the same period.