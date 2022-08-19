Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -34.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.07 during the day while it closed the day at $2.95. The company report on August 17, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces One-for-five Reverse Stock Split, August 2022 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

One-for-five reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of Common Stock.

August 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock has also loss -9.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORC stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.97% and lost -34.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ORC stock reached $516.78 million, with 177.03 million shares outstanding and 175.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 14923116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93.

ORC stock trade performance evaluation

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $116 million, or 21.60% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,835,257, which is approximately 16.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,997,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.54 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.43 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 19.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 5,223,800 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,701,751 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 31,250,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,176,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,716 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 554,363 shares during the same period.