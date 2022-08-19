Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] fell -57.44% so far this year. What now?

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OIG] price plunged by -11.24 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Orbital Gas Systems N.A. to Mangan, Inc.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) (“Orbital”) and Mangan, Inc. (“Mangan”) today announced that they have entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) under which Orbital will sell its Houston, Texas gas business, Orbital Gas Systems North America Inc. (“Orbital NA”) to Mangan.

Effective immediately, Mangan will assume operations of Orbital’s North American gas business. Under the terms of the agreement, OIG will maintain ownership and control of its proprietary VE Technology and related products.

A sum of 2154637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.9201 until finishing in the latest session at $0.93.

The one-year OIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.71. The average equity rating for OIG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIG shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

OIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, OIG shares gained by 72.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7319, while it was recorded at 1.0604 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5196 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.84 and a Gross Margin at -2.95. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.85.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 19.60% of OIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,282,438, which is approximately 42.582% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 2,808,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 million in OIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 million in OIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OIG] by around 3,433,714 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,931,136 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,340,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,705,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,597 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,436 shares during the same period.