NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $42

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] jumped around 0.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.52 at the close of the session, up 2.14%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that NRG Energy and Smart Energy Decisions Publish 2022 State of Decarbonization Study.

–Research Shows Reputational Risk and Cost Reduction are Top Motivators for Study Respondents in Their Pursuit to Decarbonize–.

NRG Energy, Inc., in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions, today published new research that shows reputational risk and cost reduction as top motivators for organizations when considering decarbonization solutions. The 2022 State of Decarbonization Study provides insight into the many factors that influence businesses as they look to pursue net-zero.

NRG Energy Inc. stock is now 1.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRG Stock saw the intraday high of $43.8328 and lowest of $42.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.82, which means current price is +24.66% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 2406734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $43.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NRG stock performed recently?

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.51, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $10,479 million, or 99.10% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,675,502, which is approximately 40.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,693,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $719.41 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly -11.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 27,598,144 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 19,672,303 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 193,517,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,788,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,303 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,533,143 shares during the same period.