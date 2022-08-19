Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] is -51.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] closed the trading session at $0.90 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.854, while the highest price level was $1.34. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY 2022 Results.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.80 percent and weekly performance of 15.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.77K shares, NVFY reached to a volume of 2970996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

NVFY stock trade performance evaluation

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.57. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7896, while it was recorded at 0.8642 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3370 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.49 and a Gross Margin at -80.52. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.40% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,182, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.64% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 31,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in NVFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25000.0 in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 68,490 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 556 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 143,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 556 shares during the same period.