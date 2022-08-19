Maxim Group slashes price target on Cybin Inc. [CYBN] – find out why.

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 13.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Cybin and Clinilabs Granted Schedule I DEA License for CYB003 Phase 1/2a First-In-Human Clinical Trial.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics™”, and its partner Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation (“Clinilabs”), a global, full-service contract research organization with deep expertise in central nervous system drug development, today announced that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) has granted a Schedule I license to support the first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog that is being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”).

“Obtaining a DEA license for our Phase 1/2a trial is the final step clearing the way to begin dosing participants in our first-in-human study of CYB003. Our rigorous recruitment and enrollment process is well under way, and we are excited to commence dosing of our first cohort of participants,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4598441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cybin Inc. stands at 13.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.98%.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $158.15 million, with 175.88 million shares outstanding and 91.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.13K shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 4598441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6314, while it was recorded at 0.8042 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9177 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.86% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,524,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.68% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,047,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in CYBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.86 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly 10.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cybin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 558,073 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,426,314 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 12,646,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,631,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,563 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 120,108 shares during the same period.