Market cap of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] reaches 8.98M – now what?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Darren Marks, CEO Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Grom Social Enterprises.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Darren Marks Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock is now -74.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GROM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.70 and lowest of $0.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.94, which means current price is +34.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 511.66K shares, GROM reached a trading volume of 6521644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has GROM stock performed recently?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4214, while it was recorded at 0.4541 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2586 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.84.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.00% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 403,003, which is approximately 2.658% of the company’s market cap and around 16.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 242,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GROM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $44000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly 33.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 155,488 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 139,710 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 645,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 940,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,553 shares during the same period.