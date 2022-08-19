Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 69.15B – now what?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] jumped around 5.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $118.99 at the close of the session, up 4.66%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares $1.50 per Share Special Dividend and Reiterates Unchanged Full-Year 2022 Capital and Oil Volume Plan.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

EOG Resources Inc. stock is now 36.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $119.03 and lowest of $114.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.98, which means current price is +34.77% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4998191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $145.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $146 to $119, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.28, while it was recorded at 114.37 for the last single week of trading, and 109.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 17.82%.

There are presently around $61,481 million, or 89.40% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,987,493, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,691,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.21 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 665 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 37,110,575 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 34,014,961 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 445,564,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,689,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,133,347 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,626 shares during the same period.