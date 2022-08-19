Market cap of Enservco Corporation [ENSV] reaches 21.47M – now what?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.45%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Enservco Corporation Anticipates Filing 2022 First Quarter Financial Statements by August 15, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Closes on $1.2 Million Convertible Subordinated Promissory Note with Cross River Partners, LP.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it anticipates it will file its 2022 first quarter financial statements by August 15, 2022. The filing was delayed as the Company’s resources were devoted to revising its 2021 Form 10-Qs and in preparing its 2021 Form 10-K.

Over the last 12 months, ENSV stock rose by 55.36%. The one-year Enservco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.5. The average equity rating for ENSV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.47 million, with 11.44 million shares outstanding and 10.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.63K shares, ENSV stock reached a trading volume of 2279102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ENSV Stock Performance Analysis:

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, ENSV shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9308, while it was recorded at 1.5340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7714 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enservco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.34 and a Gross Margin at -47.06. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.08.

Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

ENSV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.60% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 513,684, which is approximately 182.696% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 129,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ENSV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 438,455 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 216,471 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 394,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,049,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,795 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 142,697 shares during the same period.