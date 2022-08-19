Market cap of Cyngn Inc. [CYN] reaches 45.31M – now what?

Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ: CYN] price surged by 21.49 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Cyngn Releases White Paper Examining the State of Autonomous Industrial Vehicles and the Market’s Future Growth Potential.

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, announced the release of a white paper that examines the critical role automation is playing across dozens of industries.

A sum of 2356790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Cyngn Inc. shares reached a high of $1.56 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.47.

The one-year CYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.69. The average equity rating for CYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyngn Inc. [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.51. With this latest performance, CYN shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2724, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyngn Inc. Fundamentals:

Cyngn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.20 and a Current Ratio set at 23.20.

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 61.00% of CYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,234,828, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,463,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in CYN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.75 million in CYN stock with ownership of nearly -7.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyngn Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ:CYN] by around 590,833 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 399,193 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,874,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,864,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 482,263 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 321,790 shares during the same period.