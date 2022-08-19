Market cap of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] reaches 1.50B – now what?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] gained 1.73% or 0.15 points to close at $8.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2813683 shares. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Results Narrows 2022 Guidance.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $8.70, the shares rose to $8.91 and dropped to $8.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BDN points out that the company has recorded -35.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BDN reached to a volume of 2813683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.80.

Trading performance analysis for BDN stock

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.54 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $1,478 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,677,856, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,745,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.25 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $118.64 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 8,070,039 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,402,682 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 150,338,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,811,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,909 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,365 shares during the same period.