Market cap of Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR] reaches 149.03M – now what?

Biora Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOR] loss -7.75% or -0.07 points to close at $0.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2166705 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Biora Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Successfully completed PM-602 human study for its targeted therapeutics platform demonstrating promising device performance in active ulcerative colitis patients.

Successfully completed PM-611 human study for its targeted therapeutics platform in healthy volunteers showing promising performance regardless of feeding schedule.

It opened the trading session at $0.9177, the shares rose to $0.93 and dropped to $0.8301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIOR points out that the company has recorded -51.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, BIOR reached to a volume of 2166705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biora Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 124.19.

Trading performance analysis for BIOR stock

Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, BIOR shares gained by 22.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7282, while it was recorded at 0.9661 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5019 for the last 200 days.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9449.64 and a Gross Margin at -15.24. Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14316.04.

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Biora Therapeutics Inc. [BIOR]

There are presently around $43 million, or 29.50% of BIOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOR stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,855,847, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,541,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 million in BIOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.96 million in BIOR stock with ownership of nearly 10.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biora Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Biora Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOR] by around 1,287,631 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,792,816 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 45,310,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,390,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,796 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 715,504 shares during the same period.