Market Analysts see US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] traded at a low on 08/18/22, posting a -0.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.34. The company report on August 11, 2022 that US Foods Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2730420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of US Foods Holding Corp. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for USFD stock reached $7.07 billion, with 224.00 million shares outstanding and 215.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 2730420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $43.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.38, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 34.37 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.79. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 28.55%.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $7,198 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,491,929, which is approximately -0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,831,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.7 million in USFD stocks shares; and SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $612.29 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -1.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 18,014,759 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 18,920,409 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 185,647,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,582,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,932 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,062,665 shares during the same period.