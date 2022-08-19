Market Analysts see Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.80 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 2nd QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership” or “Shell Midstream Partners”) reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $148 million for the second quarter of 2022, which equated to $0.33 per diluted common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $191 million.

Total cash available for distribution was $164 million, which is $7 million higher than the prior quarter. The increasewas largely driven by increased volumes shipped on the Zydeco system and higher distributions from Explorer, partially offset by planned producer turnaround activity and higher expenses in the period.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock is now 37.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHLX Stock saw the intraday high of $15.81 and lowest of $15.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.08, which means current price is +37.15% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, SHLX reached a trading volume of 4712798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SHLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLX in the course of the last twelve months was 91.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SHLX stock performed recently?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.55 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +100.00.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 11.90%.

Insider trade positions for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

There are presently around $1,237 million, or 19.40% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 18,153,303, which is approximately -3.38% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,783,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.57 million in SHLX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $120.72 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -14.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 13,281,796 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 16,198,363 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,805,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,285,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 687,128 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132,508 shares during the same period.