Market Analysts see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 21.51 gain after which it closed the day' session at $1.13. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patient in an Open Label Basket Study of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Australia and Provides an Enrollment Update of its Study on the HEALEY ALS Platform.

SLS-005 Study on the HEALEY ALS Platform is Expected to Complete Enrollment this Quarter; Top-Line Data Readout Expected Mid-2023.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in an open-label basket study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in Australia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10866569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.76%.

The market cap for SEEL stock reached $115.02 million, with 106.07 million shares outstanding and 101.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 10866569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.66. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8390, while it was recorded at 0.9819 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1032 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.80.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

There are presently around $36 million, or 41.00% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,927,350, which is approximately -12.806% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 4,908,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 million in SEEL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.91 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly -33.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 6,258,302 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 15,457,825 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,513,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,229,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,058,083 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,556 shares during the same period.