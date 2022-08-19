Market Analysts see First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gaining to $136. Time to buy?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] gained 1.31% or 1.52 points to close at $117.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2311246 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY.

It opened the trading session at $118.74, the shares rose to $121.34 and dropped to $117.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSLR points out that the company has recorded 64.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 2311246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $106.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $126, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.82.

Trading performance analysis for FSLR stock

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 61.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.43 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.24, while it was recorded at 117.46 for the last single week of trading, and 82.04 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 6.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $9,605 million, or 79.40% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,771,973, which is approximately 10.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,321,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $433.33 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 26.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 8,893,011 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 5,895,647 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 66,731,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,520,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,044,075 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,063,387 shares during the same period.