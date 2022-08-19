Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] fell -4.86% so far this year. What now?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.19, while the highest price level was $1.8799. The company report on August 18, 2022 that LIZHI INC. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.86 percent and weekly performance of 54.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 123.75K shares, LIZI reached to a volume of 6750147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $2.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.39. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.76 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1900, while it was recorded at 1.2957 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5111 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.54 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.97.

Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.80% of LIZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIZI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 167,000, which is approximately 65.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 101,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in LIZI stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $0.18 million in LIZI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 144,034 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 358,290 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 135,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,415 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 323,991 shares during the same period.