Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] fell -79.98% so far this year. What now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LFLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.28%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Leafly Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Delivered 13.8% revenue growth and 19% ending retail account growth over Q2 2021.

100% of all legal dispensaries in New Jersey on the Leafly platform in Q2.

Over the last 12 months, LFLY stock dropped by -79.88%. The one-year Leafly Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.9. The average equity rating for LFLY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.48 million, with 37.52 million shares outstanding and 25.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.10K shares, LFLY stock reached a trading volume of 3071470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFLY shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leafly Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Leafly Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leafly Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32.

LFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, LFLY shares dropped by -60.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.31 for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.5300, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 7.9700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leafly Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13.

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 18.70% of LFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFLY stocks are: TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 30.57% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 729,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in LFLY stocks shares; and METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.37 million in LFLY stock with ownership of nearly -46.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LFLY] by around 1,503,423 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,161,003 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,131,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,795,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFLY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,579 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,667 shares during the same period.