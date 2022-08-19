Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is -5.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $23.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2107265 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Publishes Second Green Bond Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Company Allocated Over $356 Million in Green Bond Net Proceeds to Eligible Green Projects –.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets, today announced the publication of its second Green Bond Report, outlining the use of the net proceeds and the associated estimated environmental impact of the Company’s inaugural green bond, issued in July of 2020. Of the $493.7 million in net proceeds from the green bond issuance, $356.5 million, or over 72 percent, has been allocated to finance Eligible Green Projects, as defined by Kimco’s Green Bond Framework.

It opened the trading session at $23.42, the shares rose to $23.54 and dropped to $23.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded -3.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 2107265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $26.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.32.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 23.49 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $13,781 million, or 96.80% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,451,331, which is approximately -0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,557,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 1.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 33,085,181 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 23,920,949 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 532,412,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,418,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,807,097 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,583,504 shares during the same period.