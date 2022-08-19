KeyBanc Capital Mkts lifts ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that ENG Wins Prime Spot on $20 Million Contract with US Army Corps of Engineers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (“EGS”), has been designated as one of three prime contractors by the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) on a $20 million five-year contract to support and upgrade control system installations at hydroelectric facilities within the USACE’s South Atlantic region.

As per the terms of the contract, EGS will compete with the other two contractors for the award of task orders for such assignments as technology upgrades and refreshes of existing systems, new system designs and installations, and life cycle maintenance of new and existing systems.

Over the last 12 months, ENG stock dropped by -12.57%. The one-year ENGlobal Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.29. The average equity rating for ENG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.59 million, with 35.44 million shares outstanding and 23.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.59K shares, ENG stock reached a trading volume of 11543683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ENGlobal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lazard Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2009, representing the official price target for ENGlobal Corporation stock. On August 08, 2008, analysts increased their price target for ENG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ENG Stock Performance Analysis:

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ENG shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2394, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3512 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ENGlobal Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.01 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. ENGlobal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.00% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 877,266, which is approximately 0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC, holding 717,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in ENG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.03 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly 3.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENGlobal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 139,148 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 242,238 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,801,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,183,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,390 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 119,722 shares during the same period.