Goldman slashes price target on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] – find out why.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.06 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

1H22 Galafold® Revenue of $159.4M, reflecting 11% Sales Growth with Operational Growth of 18%, Partly Offset by Currency Headwinds of 7%.

On-Track to Deliver Full-Year Double-Digit Revenue Growth of 15-20% at Constant Exchange Rates.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 4.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOLD Stock saw the intraday high of $12.20 and lowest of $11.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.76, which means current price is +104.06% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 2531793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has FOLD stock performed recently?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $3,689 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 26,895,532, which is approximately -2.396% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.21 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $310.33 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 27,463,584 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 28,239,029 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 250,151,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,854,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,245,420 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,310,806 shares during the same period.