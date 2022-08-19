For Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.54 at the close of the session, down -4.51%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Microvast Updates Dial-In For Second Quarter Earnings Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”) announced today that it has a new dial-in number for its second quarter earnings call that will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 201 493 6784.

This is an update to the dial-in information that was previously communicated in a press release on as a result of a change in vendor. The date, time and webcast access information for the earnings call remain the same.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is now -55.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MVST Stock saw the intraday high of $2.7199 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.16, which means current price is +27.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, MVST reached a trading volume of 4450950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has MVST stock performed recently?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.73 and a Gross Margin at -28.12. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.32.

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]

There are presently around $201 million, or 36.10% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,173,348, which is approximately 351.226% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,133,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.82 million in MVST stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $21.67 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly -22.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 39,281,405 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,680,370 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,312,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,274,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,802,314 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,518,356 shares during the same period.