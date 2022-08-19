For DCP Midstream LP [DCP], Analyst sees a drop to $38. What next?

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] price surged by 10.50 percent to reach at $3.65. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Phillips 66 Enhances NGL Platform with Wellhead to Market Integration Through Increased Economic Interest in DCP Midstream.

Aligns strategic interests through restructuring of joint ventures.

A sum of 6042169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 506.88K shares. DCP Midstream LP shares reached a high of $38.78 and dropped to a low of $37.82 until finishing in the latest session at $38.40.

The one-year DCP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.15. The average equity rating for DCP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $43.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for DCP Midstream LP stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DCP shares from 28 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DCP Stock Performance Analysis:

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, DCP shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.12, while it was recorded at 35.82 for the last single week of trading, and 31.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DCP Midstream LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DCP Midstream LP [DCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.19 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. DCP Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97.

DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

DCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 28.60%.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,841 million, or 34.80% of DCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 13,204,470, which is approximately -3.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 9,173,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.27 million in DCP stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $312.0 million in DCP stock with ownership of nearly -7.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DCP Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP] by around 6,419,585 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,665 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 61,826,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,987,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,321 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 282,739 shares during the same period.