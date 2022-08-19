Edward Jones slashes price target on Fortis Inc. [FTS] – find out why.

Fortis Inc. [NYSE: FTS] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $47.52 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Jo Mark Zurel to Succeed Douglas J. Haughey as Chair of the Board of Fortis Inc. Effective January 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that Douglas J. Haughey will be stepping down as Chair of the Board and Jo Mark Zurel will be appointed Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2023.

The pending transition reflects the Corporation’s board succession planning process and follows the recommendation of the ad hoc Board Chair Selection Committee that was formed in 2021. Mr. Haughey will remain on the Board until the next annual meeting.

Fortis Inc. represents 477.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.83 billion with the latest information. FTS stock price has been found in the range of $47.26 to $47.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 660.64K shares, FTS reached a trading volume of 2897262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortis Inc. [FTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTS shares is $46.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Fortis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortis Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for FTS stock

Fortis Inc. [FTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, FTS shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Fortis Inc. [FTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.85, while it was recorded at 47.23 for the last single week of trading, and 47.25 for the last 200 days.

Fortis Inc. [FTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortis Inc. [FTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. Fortis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.24.

Fortis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Fortis Inc. [FTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortis Inc. go to 4.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortis Inc. [FTS]

There are presently around $11,433 million, or 53.61% of FTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 31,825,517, which is approximately -1.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 20,440,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $971.33 million in FTS stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $866.21 million in FTS stock with ownership of nearly 9.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Fortis Inc. [NYSE:FTS] by around 13,980,323 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 8,821,951 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 217,795,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,597,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,756 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 911,453 shares during the same period.