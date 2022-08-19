Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] is -53.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ: EDBL] gained 24.07% on the last trading session, reaching $1.34 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Edible Garden Continues Organic Growth with Revenue Increasing 7.5% Year-Over-Year for the Second Quarter of 2022 and New Expansion Initiatives Underway.

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

EDBL stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $2.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 154.16K shares, EDBL reached a trading volume of 12352721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for EDBL stock

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2989, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.24 and a Gross Margin at +6.17. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.71.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]

There are presently around $0 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 182,375, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.18% of the total institutional ownership; WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 30,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in EDBL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in EDBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ:EDBL] by around 224,939 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDBL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,939 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.