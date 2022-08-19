DZ Bank lifts PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $180.40 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $179.94, while the highest price level was $180.93. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Ruffles® Adds a Twist to the Chip Aisle with First Female Chip Deal, Welcoming WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson and New Ruffles® Ridge Twists™ to the Ruffles Roster.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Official Chip of the WNBA Announces Superstar Athlete’s Chip Deal with the Launch of Her Signature Flavor, Ruffles® Ridge Twists™ Smoky BBQ.

As the 2022 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google begin, Ruffles – the Official Chip of the WNBA – is taking Own Your Ridges® to new heights and adding a twist on its Chip Deal™ roster by signing WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson as its first-ever female athlete. Joining the likes of some of basketball’s biggest stars, the four-time WNBA All-Star, 2020 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, 2018 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and Olympic gold medalist is tipping off her multi-year contract with the game-changing launch of the new Ruffles Ridge Twists product line, including her own signature flavor, Smoky BBQ.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.85 percent and weekly performance of 3.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 3006632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $181.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 667.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.67, while it was recorded at 179.51 for the last single week of trading, and 168.58 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.00%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $180,592 million, or 73.80% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.39 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.68 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,426 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 49,393,445 shares. Additionally, 1,268 investors decreased positions by around 43,672,178 shares, while 430 investors held positions by with 907,998,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,064,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,974,102 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,273 shares during the same period.