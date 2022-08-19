Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Is Currently 2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 2.32 percent to reach at $1.11. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call August 25 to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

A sum of 2143483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $49.035 and dropped to a low of $47.81 until finishing in the latest session at $48.94.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.15. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $59.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $68 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.91, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 51.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,758 million, or 86.30% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,323,797, which is approximately 8.697% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 20,696,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $823.18 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -3.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 23,920,276 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 40,510,602 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 134,966,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,396,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,736,880 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 18,683,064 shares during the same period.