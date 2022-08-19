Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] is -55.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] traded at a low on 08/18/22, posting a -12.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Oral fadraciclib demonstrated good tolerability with continuous dosing; anticipate entering Phase 2 POC stage in 2H 2022 –.

– Demonstrated evidence of target engagement for CDK2 and CDK9 –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3723605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 21.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.94%.

The market cap for CYCC stock reached $18.97 million, with 9.99 million shares outstanding and 9.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CYCC reached a trading volume of 3723605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has CYCC stock performed recently?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.30, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 42.40% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 514,480, which is approximately -0.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 454,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in CYCC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.57 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 370,043 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,570,765 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 190,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,131,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,622 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,374 shares during the same period.