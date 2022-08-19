Curis Inc. [CRIS] Is Currently 20.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] gained 20.00% or 0.21 points to close at $1.26 with a heavy trading volume of 75460479 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma Study of Emavusertib.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Curis working with clinical sites to resume enrollment.

It opened the trading session at $1.73, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRIS points out that the company has recorded -64.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 75460479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.76. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0683, while it was recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5911 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.56.

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $55 million, or 66.70% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 7,693,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,243,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 million in CRIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.75 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly -11.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 6,755,094 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 27,510,689 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,474,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,739,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,403 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 11,979,252 shares during the same period.