Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] moved down -7.10: Why It’s Important

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] traded at a low on 08/17/22, posting a -7.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.01. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Rochester Expansion Remains On-Track; Full-Year Production Guidance Reaffirmed; Updated Cost Guidance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $204 million and cash flow from operating activities of $23 million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $77 million, or $0.28 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $43 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $30 million and net loss from continuing operations of $13 million, or $0.05 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4376525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc. stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.97%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $797.14 million, with 278.04 million shares outstanding and 276.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 4376525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $538 million, or 73.40% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,821,281, which is approximately 12.166% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,707,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.38 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.98 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 9.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 18,295,579 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 27,659,718 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 132,637,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,592,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,051 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,442,289 shares during the same period.