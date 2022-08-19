Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] Is Currently 3.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] gained 3.99% or 3.92 points to close at $102.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2558697 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFERS RELATING TO WARRANTS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) (“Chesapeake” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced exchange offers (each, an “Offer,” and collectively, the “Offers”) relating to its outstanding (i) Class A warrants (the “Class A warrants”), (ii) Class B warrants (the “Class B warrants”) and (iii) Class C warrants (the “Class C warrants,” and together with the Class A warrants and the Class B warrants, the “warrants”), each to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“common stock”). The warrant structure was originally implemented as part of the Company’s restructuring. By reducing the potential dilutive impact of the warrants through the Offers, the Company expects to simplify its capital structure, eliminate complexity and align the interests of all equity holders with minimal increase to the fully diluted share count. The Company intends to resume its $2 billion board authorized share repurchase program following the completion of the Offers.

It opened the trading session at $99.00, the shares rose to $102.29 and dropped to $99.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHK points out that the company has recorded 62.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -113.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, CHK reached to a volume of 2558697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $129.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.52, while it was recorded at 98.34 for the last single week of trading, and 79.15 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 4.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $13,719 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 12,665,899, which is approximately -2.702% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,008,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in CHK stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.07 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -4.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 18,611,705 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 24,752,262 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 90,812,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,175,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,219,453 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 937,255 shares during the same period.