Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Stock trading around $45.19 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.35%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, with solar module shipments, revenue and gross margin all at or exceeding the high end of prior guidance.

Over the last 12 months, CSIQ stock rose by 30.76%. The one-year Canadian Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.8. The average equity rating for CSIQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.84 billion, with 64.03 million shares outstanding and 50.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.03K shares, CSIQ stock reached a trading volume of 10085616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $40.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $48, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CSIQ stock. On August 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CSIQ shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.45.

CSIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.35. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares gained by 41.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.79, while it was recorded at 41.53 for the last single week of trading, and 32.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +17.23. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CSIQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 12.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,371 million, or 57.90% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,797,608, which is approximately 12.691% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 4,055,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.29 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $123.26 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 4,083,210 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 2,620,179 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 23,643,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,346,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,102 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 365,379 shares during the same period.