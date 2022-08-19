Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] is -1.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.69 during the day while it closed the day at $2.12. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Don’t Give This Company The Brush Off? Brüush Offers Mid-Priced Electric Toothbrush In An Interesting Market.

Benzinga- Margaret Jackson.

The market cap for BRSH stock reached $15.57 million, with 7.34 million shares outstanding and 2.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 11669892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruush Oral Care Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94.

BRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.