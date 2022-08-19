Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] moved down -6.67: Why It’s Important

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.335 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Borqs Technologies is Gearing-up for the Immense 5G Market Opportunities in India.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, provides the following updates on the Company.

The Company has successfully signed a set of revised licensing agreements with the world’s leading mobile chipset vendor, which includes purchasing the 5G patent licensing agreement and use of the latest mobile chipsets. Borqs’ R&D team and sales team in India are working closely with partners and customers to build the 5G ecosystem in India, including the development of 5G phones, 5G gateways for residential and business premises, and other devices. Borqs has shipped more than 10 million wireless devices in India, including phones, tablets, wireless routers, and IoT products.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -8.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRQS stock has declined by -58.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.34% and lost -78.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $23.46 million, with 161.20 million shares outstanding and 12.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 2495633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8305, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4846 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,774, which is approximately 852.601% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, holding 54,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $30000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 1939.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 194,341 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,009 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,945 shares during the same period.