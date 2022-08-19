BofA Securities slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that E2open’s Quarterly Technology Release Helps Companies Improve Performance in an Unpredictable Global Economy.

Innovations help businesses better navigate demand and supply disruptions in making, moving, and selling goods.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its third-quarter technology update, with innovations across all solution suites to enable clients to make confident business decisions in an unpredictable supply-constrained world of softening demand. The 22.3 release includes new and expanded capabilities to help companies improve supply continuity, protect customer experience, and promote sustainable growth in the face of rising – and increasingly extreme – disruptions and delays.

Over the last 12 months, ETWO stock dropped by -21.49%. The one-year E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.47. The average equity rating for ETWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 300.74 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, ETWO stock reached a trading volume of 5760541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

ETWO Stock Performance Analysis:

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ETWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 27.70%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,567 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.29 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $241.67 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 17,798,824 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,362,853 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 297,749,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,910,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,338,960 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,912,828 shares during the same period.