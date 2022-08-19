Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] is -86.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] gained 199.61% on the last trading session, reaching $7.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Announces Exploration of Its Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Platform for Use in Monkeypox Vaccine Candidate.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.

The Company’s S&P platform is currently being utilized to develop vaccine candidates across multiple diseases, including BWV-101 for influenza, BWV-301 for gastroenteritis via norovirus or rotavirus infection, and BWV-302 for malaria. In this new effort, BWV will attempt to present monkeypox antigens within the S&P platform to potentially create a vaccine candidate capable of protecting individuals against monkeypox disease.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. represents 12.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $94.35 million with the latest information. BWV stock price has been found in the range of $3.49 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 153063612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for BWV stock

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 210.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.10 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.60% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 609,606, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 403,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 million in BWV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.29 million in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 714,682 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 49,538 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 354,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,143 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 49,538 shares during the same period.