Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Stock trading around $149.40 per share: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a low on 08/18/22, posting a -1.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $149.40. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Bill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 Core Revenue Increased 151% Year-Over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3850074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 4.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.17%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $14.88 billion, with 103.83 million shares outstanding and 99.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3850074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $185.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $284, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 370 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 9.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 3234.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.57, while it was recorded at 154.51 for the last single week of trading, and 191.65 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $15,362 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,339,521, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,947,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 4.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,703,037 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 11,314,241 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 79,805,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,823,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,175 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 4,066,407 shares during the same period.