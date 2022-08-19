Barclays slashes price target on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] – find out why.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] slipped around -1.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.22 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Beyond Meat® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock is now -49.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYND Stock saw the intraday high of $34.74 and lowest of $32.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.45, which means current price is +62.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 2346698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $24.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 64 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.56, while it was recorded at 35.23 for the last single week of trading, and 48.62 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $1,312 million, or 61.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,428,509, which is approximately -1.587% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,559,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.68 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.12 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 71.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,724,561 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 6,717,029 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 25,046,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,488,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,262 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,026 shares during the same period.