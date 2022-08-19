Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] Revenue clocked in at $134.00 million, up 14.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE: LFG] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 4.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.92. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Archaea Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance Update.

Increasing Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea,” “the Company,” or “we”) (NYSE: LFG), an industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) company, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2418383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archaea Energy Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.31%.

The market cap for LFG stock reached $2.48 billion, with 66.38 million shares outstanding and 21.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, LFG reached a trading volume of 2418383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFG shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Archaea Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Archaea Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on LFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archaea Energy Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.54.

How has LFG stock performed recently?

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, LFG shares gained by 39.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.64 for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Archaea Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Archaea Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]

There are presently around $1,668 million, or 89.50% of LFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFG stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 7,366,527, which is approximately 95.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,832,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.94 million in LFG stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $121.23 million in LFG stock with ownership of nearly -11.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archaea Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE:LFG] by around 21,008,129 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,651,852 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,082,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,742,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,754,067 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,592,274 shares during the same period.