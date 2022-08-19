Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell -17.78% so far this year. What now?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.20%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Kansas.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leading-Edge FTTP Network to Reach Over 10,000 Potential Customers in Kansas by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today announced that it will achieve, by the end of 2023, over 10,000 new fiber passings in portions of three counties in the first phase of its fiber network build in the state of Kansas. Brightspeed plans to add 45,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 55,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Kansas operating area.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 4.42%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.6. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.94 billion, with 584.80 million shares outstanding and 347.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 2524586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $69.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.92.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.81, while it was recorded at 60.40 for the last single week of trading, and 61.97 for the last 200 days.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.91%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,353 million, or 55.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,236,974, which is approximately -16.421% of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,994,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 13.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 47,045,209 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 28,645,876 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 249,288,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,979,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,525,209 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,063,478 shares during the same period.