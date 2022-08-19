Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] is -85.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] traded at a high on 08/18/22, posting a 22.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Allarity Therapeutics Refocuses Oncology Pipeline Strategy Towards Combination Therapies.

New strategy aligns with ongoing shift in oncology standard-of-caretowards combination therapies.

Combination therapy focus expected to improve the Company’s future funding and commercial prospects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8470265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stands at 22.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.61%.

The market cap for ALLR stock reached $14.80 million, with 8.29 million shares outstanding and 7.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.06K shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 8470265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

How has ALLR stock performed recently?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.17. With this latest performance, ALLR shares gained by 36.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4019, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.18.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of ALLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 86,355, which is approximately -24.401% of the company’s market cap and around 18.97% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 46,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in ALLR stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $49000.0 in ALLR stock with ownership of nearly 223.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLR] by around 52,579 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 187,414 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,974 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 119,999 shares during the same period.